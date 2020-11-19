Abi’s (Ethiopian) troops must withdraw from all Eritrean borders and leave Eritrea.

The civil war between Tigray regional government and Ethiopian Federal government is happening right now, blown to a full-scale war in all fronts bordering Tigray region. A war though claimed by Prime Minister Abi is to respect the rule of law, is spilled into neighboring countries Eritrea, Sudan. Tigray claimed Isayas soldiers are fighting on the norther side and UAE drones are actively targeting their heavy weaponry positions.In all conflicts countries have their own interests to support one side against the other in due disregard to the loss of human life. Most of the time, countries engage on proxy wars from distant by using advance equipment or on advisory level. However, Isayas who disregard all norms is wholeheartedly engaged in this war not only using his military power and soldiers, but also by landing many Ethiopian soldiers to Eritrea by airplanes. These soldiers together with Isayas soldiers are opening fronts on northern side of Tigray. The scariest and worrisome part of this is, young Eritrean soldiers are mixed up with Abi troops to fight this war. These Abi troops were landing in Asmara and Massawa airports for the last few weeks and now are fighting from southern Eritrea border against the Tigray forces who are stationed there.

Isayas Afweki a reckless leader who want to unleash his hatred to the TPLF leaders and Tigray people invited thousands of Ethiopia troops (50 thousands as some claim) in Eritrea. Isayas Afwerki and Abi seem very concerned about their power and have no regard to the loss of life in Eritrea, Tigray, Amhara and Afar people who are directly affected by this war.

Many international communities including the US, European countries gave a blind eye to this dangerous situation, they look misled by Abi’s promise to finish the war in short period. However, they are underestimating the loss of life, the displacements and other consequences to come in near future.

Abi’s troops in Eritrea under the invitation of Isayas Afwerki, is dangerous to the people and also to the region. The camping of Ethiopia troops in Eritrea could make the country another battleground for various players in the region. This will also invite and encourage other regional government on pretext of safeguarding their interests.There are reports a heavy fighting is going on in southern borders in Eritrea, Tigray force are battling Isayas-Abi forces, this fighting is heavies and bloodiest than those fighting going on in South regions of Tigray. Isayas Afwerki drag Eritreans in to this war, and now, are paying heavy prices, Eritrean villages along Tigray border are continuously bombarded by Abi and Isayas artillery and civilian are fleeing their villages. It is a total chaos and people in the region are speechless for this unpredicted evil alliance of these two leaders.

Eritreans everywhere must voice their concern to international communities and call for Abi’s (Ethiopian) troops withdraw from Eritrean southern borders facing against the Tigray forces.

Abi’s troops must leave from Eritrea as soon as possible; this dangerous situation will entice other players to Eritrean borders resulting into Eritrea an open battle ground between Tigray forces, Abi-Ethiopian forces with Isayas, Eritrean Opposition forces, Islamic fundamentalists, Sudan forces, UAE and Saudi forces and other countries.

International communities must take serious action, first to STOP the War in Tigray and also ask Abi-Ethiopia force to leave Eritrea.

No victory in war beside loss of life

By Z. Hailu