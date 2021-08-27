who would read much less buy a book by this twisted mind, outdated, out of touch and bitter drama queen? A waste of time and above all waste of precious tress to print her rants and personal grievances?
Follow Us
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
© 2020 Atv - Eritrean Satellite Television
who would read much less buy a book by this twisted mind, outdated, out of touch and bitter drama queen? A waste of time and above all waste of precious tress to print her rants and personal grievances?