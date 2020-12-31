On November 3, 2020, the Abiy Ahmed led Ethiopian government declared war on Tigray. Abiy has deployed the entire armed forces of the country, and the special forces and militia of the Amhara region on the western, eastern and southern parts of Tigray. To squeeze Tigray from all directions, Abiy has teamed up with the Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki and the Eritrean military is fully engaged in the war against Tigray.

Sign and support the Petition:

https://www.change.org/p/amnesty-international-a-call-for-impartial-inquiry-into-human-rights-violations-in-ethiopia?recruiter=false&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_medium=whatsapp&utm_content=washarecopy_25866631_en-US%3A7&recruited_by_id=b5f336f0-4b7e-11eb-b84f-656467636ee8