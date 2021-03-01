Dear Eritrean diaspora communities all over the world;

This is to kindly, ask you (Diasporas communities/organizations) to reach to Tigray communities in your areas/cities, to comfort them and pass your condolences for the victims of the atrocities and war crime on their people in Tigray. This is particularly right time for our religious organizations, churches to play huge role in facilitating this.

We know, Eritreans all over the world, strongly condemned the atrocities actively being committed by Isayas Afwerki using irresponsible military officials, ministers and security apparatus, using Eritrean soldiers.

Eritreans believe, there was no need to invade Tigray, there should not be any excuses from us to cover the crimes of Isayas Afwerki and his devotees.

These atrocities are committed on behalf of us under our name Eritrean people, the whole world is hearing news about crimes committed by Eritrean forces in Axum, Maryam Dengelat, Adi Grat etc, and we should boldly with confidence face Tigray community with humbleness and humility.

We Eritreans, as we say we are, descent and a people of great values, this should be accompanied by our actions to take responsibility and start to reach the victims. In this perilous time, the bold action we take, will strength our values and put us in a better position in the search for tomorrow’s reconciliation and peaceful living together with our brotherly people of Tigray.

At this time, things are as clear as snow, atrocities /war crimes committed are documented, and there is no hesitation as to the involvement of our Eritrean soldiers in Tigray, unleashing all those hideous crimes.

Hence, WE ARE REQUIRED to approach the Tigray communities in our areas/cities, seat with them and discuss openly looking forward for better and strong community-to-community friendships.

There is no word or actions to alleviate their pains, the sorrowfulness of the victims but at least acknowledging it and taking a step forward will lay a strong base, for the reconciliation between our people in the ground.

God bless you

Mulugheta Hailu