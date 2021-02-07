My response to the irrational cry of some Eritreans is: ….. Zbel-et Kebdi Aytrs-en ya, loosely translated to English….A belly never forgets its benefactor…. This was the underling reason little woyane was sharing token of its plunder of Ethiopian Treasury with some slavish Eritreans. Of course, its evil scheme far exceeded than these poor souls could ever imagine as its inclusion in the Ethiopian Constitution ” The right of every Ethiopian Ethnic Group for Self determination Up To Secession” attest. Deep down woyane was thus self-conscious of the inevitable Armageddon that the major Ethiopian stakeholders, The Oromo and Amhara, would one day bring upon it, which came to pass in 2018. Woyane fled to Mekele where it hatched an invasion of Eritrea using Mesfun Hagos and others as its Trojan Horses. However, the scheme backfired and consumed it for good.
t.g. when you tell a story don’t tell parts of the story, tell the whole story in its entirety without omission or reduction>>> then again anybody who has a whiff of HGDEF’s incense is wired to compose a story that way– watered down, this is not only about woyane’s demise, some other nervous palms are sweating already.
TG, this seems to be coordinated with Tigray Media House (TMH) whose business interests seed funded by TPLF criminal gangs and they own a great deal of businesses in Denver , Colordao. Goes to show you which “Eritreans” are in the pockets of TMH and by way of that the defunct TPLF. The UNCHR and WFP recently visited Tigray and debunked all the TPLF lies. So this is just one more / last gasp by those with identity crisis and those with financial intrestts to use “Eritrean” name to do the bidding of their financiers – TMH.
You seem to be well connected with the inner workings of those who lived or still live of the sweat and blood of the poor people on either side of the border, however, what is that got to do with the 30 years of living nightmare my people are going through, the muted cry of humanity from underground dungeons, a generation who is forbidden to live past 20 while pot bellied pickle heads in their 70’s are burping pilsner at their expense?…what else can you tell us ‘business insider’ about the share holdings of those running the show in a country with a GDP below 0 in Saudi, UAE and beyond…and their net worth while you at it? It is the final countdown my friend, the world is changing.. a Nigerian born female trailblazer just assumed the helm of the WTO while characters like you are still humiliating our people to wait for a can of cooking oil a bowl of rice in refugee camps. How do sleep at night!!!?
insert ‘you’ in the last sentence please.
